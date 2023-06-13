Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK paved way for caste outfits to become political outfits: Thol Thirumavalavan

"By making a caste outfit into a political party, he has paved way for many other caste outfits to launch political parties in the state.

Published: 13th June 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan. (File Photo | EPS)

VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Speaking at a public meeting in the district on Monday, VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan launched a scathing attack on PMK, terming its founder S Ramadoss as the destroyer of secularism in the state.

"By making a caste outfit into a political party, he has paved the way for many other caste outfits to launch political parties in the state. PMK and RSS are non-secular forces damaging the state. This has created a scenario in the state that no leader is able to raise a voice in support of Scheduled Caste members' entry into Hindu temples, including the Draupathi Amman Temple," Thirumavalavan said.

He recalled VCK had played a major role in the victories of the PMK when both parties were in an alliance. "Hereafter, the party would not join hands with an alliance having PMK and BJP party. We have never done politics for power," the MP added.

Condemning Madurai police for registering countercases against Scheduled Caste people, Thirumavalavan said the number of caste atrocities against SCs has increased. "Supporting victims does not mean we are targeting the DMK government. We are the sword for the ruling party. The party does not stop at addressing caste issues as we are a democratic, and not a caste, force," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSSPMK S RamadossThol Thirumavalavan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp