PMK paved way for caste outfits to become political outfits: Thol Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Speaking at a public meeting in the district on Monday, VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan launched a scathing attack on PMK, terming its founder S Ramadoss as the destroyer of secularism in the state.

"By making a caste outfit into a political party, he has paved the way for many other caste outfits to launch political parties in the state. PMK and RSS are non-secular forces damaging the state. This has created a scenario in the state that no leader is able to raise a voice in support of Scheduled Caste members' entry into Hindu temples, including the Draupathi Amman Temple," Thirumavalavan said.



He recalled VCK had played a major role in the victories of the PMK when both parties were in an alliance. "Hereafter, the party would not join hands with an alliance having PMK and BJP party. We have never done politics for power," the MP added.



Condemning Madurai police for registering countercases against Scheduled Caste people, Thirumavalavan said the number of caste atrocities against SCs has increased. "Supporting victims does not mean we are targeting the DMK government. We are the sword for the ruling party. The party does not stop at addressing caste issues as we are a democratic, and not a caste, force," he added.

