Power cut during Shah visit being politicised: Minister V Senthil Balaji

Published: 13th June 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji addressing reporters at Anna market in Coimbatore on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The power outage at Chennai airport during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival was an unexpected incident and it was fixed immediately. People with vested interests are politicising the issue, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise V Senthil Balaji said on Monday.

Addressing media persons, he refuted charges made by former chief minister O Panneerselvam on the power situation in the state. 

“Panneerselvam has issued a statement regarding a power outage. Does he suffer a power outage at his home or in his garden? There is no power cut anywhere in Tamil Nadu.

Electricity is being distributed smoothly. Panneerselvam is making statements just to show his presence. People are making accusations that there is a power cut in Tamil Nadu due to political vendetta.” 

On the proposed hike in tariff, Senthil Balaji said, “The government of Tamil Nadu has given a very clear explanation regarding tariff hike. There is no increase in electricity rates for houses. Also, free electricity will continue to be provided to power looms, hand looms and for agriculture.

Only a minor change has been made in the tariff for commercial establishments. The electricity regulatory commission has made the change as per instructions of the Union government.”

Further, he said, “The government will consider and take action on issues raised by opposition leaders only if they relate to the public interest. Otherwise, no one needs to care about the comments they make to score political points.”

