Suspended due to caste bias: Alandur cooperative society chief Karuppasamy

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Former Avinashi MLA A.A. Karuppasamy, who was recently suspended from the post of chairman of Alandur primary cooperative society, staged a protest in front of the collectorate on Monday accusing officials of the cooperative department of caste bias.

Speaking to TNIE, the former AIADMK MLA, a Dalit, said, ”Officials from the cooperative department have ganged up against me. I took charge in February 2013, but even before my tenure, the secretary of the society distributed had loans to several people.

She did not collect money or sell jewels of borrowers who did not repay the loans. After she retired in December 2015, the jewels were sold for a very less price which resulted in a loss to the society. But, I am singled out for the loss to society.

Recently, a saleswoman of a PDS shop operated by our society was caught by the public for the illegal sale of rice and pulses. I dismissed the woman, who belongs to a dominant community, and she colluded with officials. They have given false reports accusing me of loss and suspended me.”

Karuppasamy submitted a petition to collector T Christuraj during the weekly grievance meet. But, officials dismissed the allegations as baseless and unwarranted. Speaking to TNIE, Joint Registrar (Cooperative-Tiruppur) R Srinivasan said, ”Several malpractices were detected during his tenure, and action was taken based on the report issued by the District Registrar of Cooperative Department. He is diverting the issue to casteism”

