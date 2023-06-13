Tamil Nadu's Palladam headmaster faces probe for abusing students with low marks

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The school education department on Monday directed the district education officer (DEO) to hold an inquiry in the government boys higher secondary school in Palladam, following complaints that teachers abused students with low marks and refused to give them admission in class XI.

Speaking to TNIE, Kavin (name changed) said, "My father works as a casual labourer and I am from Ram Nagar in Palladam. Due to family issues, I moved to Thonkavi village which is 10 kilometres away. I completed my 9th and 10th standards.

Due to family issues, I couldn’t concentrate on studies, and managed to secure just 210 marks. I relocated to Ram Nagar and decided to join Palladam government boys senior secondary school. But the teachers kept me waiting for 15 days. On June 12, I along with several students sought admission, but the teachers said I would qualify only to graze cattle. My father and I were very hurt by the words. Despite our plea, they refused me admission."

Rajesh Kumar, a parent said, "The behaviour of teachers is condemnable. Most of the students belong to the economically weaker sections of the society. The teachers and headmaster are deliberately indulging in the issue. Besides, they have indirectly forced students to go to the government polytechnic (ITI) in Dharapuram. Few teachers also distributed a prospectus of the ITI. While we are not against Government Polytechnic, they can’t force a student who is willing to take class eleven towards polytechnic."

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Tiruppur - R Balamurali said, “I have told the headmaster and teachers not to delay or refuse admission on the basis of low marks. But, hailing verbal abuses against the students and their parents is unwarranted. I have ordered an inquiry into the issue and a team of officials headed by the district education officer (DEO) will be sent to the school soon. Based on his report, action will be taken.”

