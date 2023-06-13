Tangedco to transport 70,000 tonne coal from Dhamra port by June end

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO is expected to transport 70,000 tonnes of coal from the recently awarded Dhamra port in Odisha by the end of June. A senior official told TNIE, “Tangedco currently procures coal for its thermal power stations in Tamil Nadu from Talcher and IB valley mines of Mahanadi Coalfields in Odisha through a fuel supply agreement.

The coal is transported by train from Talcher to Paradip Port and from there to Tamil Nadu. As per the allocation by the Union government, a total of 14 rakes should be assigned to Tangodco. However, the power utility receives only 11 rakes a day owing to congestion on the railway route between Talcher and Paradip Port. So, Tangedco has been exploring the possibility of utilising other ports.”

Another official said Tangedco has identified Dhamra and Gopalpur ports as options. Gopalpur Port has three berths with a coal handling capacity of approximately 18,000 to 20,000 tonnes a day, while Dhamra Port has three berths with a handling capacity of around 35,000 tonnes a day. The loading facility is easy at Dhamra port. Considering the economic feasibility, Tangedco awarded the contract to Dhamra Port on April 28, and the agreement process was completed on May 15. Since June 1, Tangedco has commenced loading coal at Dhamra port.

At present, 22,000 tonnes of coal has been stored at Dhamra port. Once it reaches 70,000 tonnes, it will be shipped and delivered to Ennore port. The official said the first shipment is likely to be delivered by the end of June.

Tangedco operates 11 ships on a rental basis, including 2 Panamax and Supramax cargo vessels. These ships transport coal from Paradip Port, JSW Jetty, Gangavaram Port and the newly acquired Dhamra Port to Karaikkal, Ennore and Thoothukudi. The power utility procures a total of 195.63 lakh tonnes of coal per annum from Mahanadi Coalfields.

