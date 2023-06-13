Home States Tamil Nadu

Three private schools sealed: Parents stage protest on Tiruchy-Madurai National Highway

Meanwhile, an individual, Senthil Kumar, filed a petition at the Madras HC demanding the order by the district administration to be put into effect.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:38 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Parents and students of three private schools at Nagamangalam village in Srirangam taluk resorted to a protest on the Tiruchy-Madurai National Highway on Monday after the district administration, acting on the orders of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, sealed the three private schools on the same campus encroaching a lake. 

Challenging a notice issued by the district administration last year to clear encroachments on the late in question, the school administration of Sr.Mary’s primary school, St.Joseph’s Higher Secondary School and Jericho Training Center for the blind and handicapped, had approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court to nullify the notification. 

Meanwhile, an individual, Senthil Kumar, filed a petition at the Madras HC demanding the order by the district administration to be put into effect. Acting on the petition, the Madurai bench passed an order to seal the three schools.  Pacifying the protesting parents on Monday, officials of the district administration and police arranged for a peace committee.

