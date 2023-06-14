23 prisoners shifted to Madurai jail from Virudhunagar over clash

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following a clash between prisoners at Virudhunagar district jail, as many as 23 inmates were shifted to Madurai Central Prison on Monday. Sources said the Virudhunagar jail comprises 10 blocks and around 240 prisoners were lodged there.



Recently, 12 inmates from the Cuddalore jail were shifted to the Virudhunagar jail since they had court hearings in Tirunelveli. These men had received death threats earlier, so they were not allowed to mingle with the other prisoners. These 12 men were exclusively lodged in blocks 1 and 2.



During a routine search by the prison officials, they shifted one of the prisoners lodged in the eight other blocks to another block and this allegedly led to a clash between the inmates. Later, the officials held a talk with the inmates and shifted 23 prisoners, who were involved in the brawl to Madurai Central Prison. A case in connection with this incident was also registered at the Virudhunagar West Police Station.



On Monday, Virudhunagar West police also arrested two women from Dindigul for allegedly bringing seven grammes of ganja when they came to visit an inmate at the Virudhunagar jail.

