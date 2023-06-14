Andhra cops arrest seven Kuravan people from Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Seven people from Kuravan community living at Puliyandapatti junction road near Mathur have been arrested by Chitoor police. Krishnagiri Collector K M Sarayu told TNIE on Tuesday night that they are awaiting details about the charges on which the seven have been arrested.

Earlier in the day, a 19-year-old girl submitted a petition to the collector stating that the seven were forcibly taken away by police. The petitioner Radha, who is pregnant, told TNIE, “Around 8 pm on Sunday, six persons in police uniform came in two cars and barged into our house stating they have a warrant. They assaulted my father S Iyappan (45), stepmother Aruna (30), brother Sridhar (7) and grandmother S Kannammal (65). They verbally abused and assaulted my father and stepmother.

On Monday afternoon, my aunt R Sathya (48) lodged an online complaint with Tamil Nadu police. Following this, around 8.30 pm on Monday, over 15 police personnel including two women, rushed into our house and assaulted Sathya for lodging the complaint. Then they took away Sathya, her husband Ramesh (55), and their daughter-in-law Poomathi (30).”

With support from Tamil Pazhankudi Kuravan Sangam, general secretary, G Ravi, Radha approached Mathur police station on Tuesday afternoon, but they allegedly said they were not aware of the issue.

Ravi said, “Police atrocities on Kuravan people are common in Uthangarai. Two years ago, Shankar, father-in-law of Radha, was enquired by Tirupattur police, and later he died by suicide.”

