BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan office trespasser gets killed in an accident in TN

COIMBATORE: An unidentified man who trespassed into the office of BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday evening died in a road accident hours later. According to police, the man, believed to be in his thirties, entered the office of Coimbatore South constituency MLA Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) located on Hosur Road around 5.47 pm and tried to lock the room from inside.

The MLA’s office assistant N Vijay chased the person away outside the office and then lodged a complaint with Racecourse police. Police registered his complaint and issued CSR. Around 11 pm, police received intimation that a person was found dead along the Avinashi road near GD Museum, a half kilometer away from the MLA’s office.

Investigation revealed that he was the one who had trespassed into the MLA’s office. Further, police found out that he was hit by a bus and sustained injuries, and later died on the roadside. A few who were working in the locality witnessed the person and left him thinking that he fell under the influence of alcohol. But hours later, as he fell motionless, a security guard in a private firm there alerted the police.

“He was dressed in a decent manner and had an Om tattooed on his body. The body was sent for post-mortem, further probe is on,” police said.

Siruvani shortage: Tankers deployed in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started supplying water through tankers to Siruvani-fed areas as the water level in the dam dipped below 1 foot against its total capacity of 50 feet. A fleet of 22 tankers is being used to supply water to 20 wards and around 15 villages. As the Kerala government has refused to stock water in the dam to its full capacity of 50 feet and due to poor rainfall during the monsoon last December, officials from the Tamil Nadu government are finding it challenging to cater to the drinking water needs of the city. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “We have deployed all 22 tanker trucks that we have to the Siruvani-fed areas to supply drinking water twice a day. Kerala monsoon rains began from June 10. So, we expect the situation to get better soon.” ENS

