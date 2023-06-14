Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan office trespasser gets killed in an accident in TN

The MLA’s office assistant N Vijay chased the person away outside the office, and then lodged a complaint with Racecourse police.

Published: 14th June 2023

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  An unidentified man who trespassed into the office of BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday evening died in a road accident hours later. According to police, the man, believed to be in his thirties, entered the office of Coimbatore South constituency MLA Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) located on Hosur Road around 5.47 pm and tried to lock the room from inside. 

The MLA’s office assistant N Vijay chased the person away outside the office and then lodged a complaint with Racecourse police. Police registered his complaint and issued CSR.  Around 11 pm, police received intimation that a person was found dead along the Avinashi road near GD Museum, a half kilometer away from the MLA’s office. 

Investigation revealed that he was the one who had trespassed into the MLA’s office. Further, police found out that he was hit by a bus and sustained injuries, and later died on the roadside. A few who were working in the locality witnessed the person and left him thinking that he fell under the influence of alcohol. But hours later, as he fell motionless, a security guard in a private firm there alerted the police.
“He was dressed in a decent manner and had an Om tattooed on his body. The body was sent for post-mortem, further probe is on,” police said.

