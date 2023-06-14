Home States Tamil Nadu

Both parties booked in Palavedu shop dispute in TN

The incident came to light when Keerthi’s husband Prabhakaran released a video seeking justice for his wife which later went viral on social media.

VELLORE:  Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission Chairperson AS Kumari on Monday visited Keerthi, the wife of soldier Prabhakaran, who is undergoing treatment at Vellore Government Medical College Hospital after getting injured in a dispute that happened at Palavedu village in Thiruvannamalai last week.

Keerthi was allegedly assaulted by a gang over vacating a shop she runs in the land owned by the Hindu Religious Charitable Department. It is alleged that the man who claims to have leased the shop and his associates attacked her.

The incident came to light when Keerthi’s husband Prabhakaran released a video seeking justice for his wife which later went viral on social media. After the assault on Keerthi, her family allegedly went on to attack the gang.

After meeting Keerthi and her doctors, Kumari said, “We have filed a case against both parties involved in this incident and have arrested two. A search is underway for two absconding individuals. To ensure Keerthi’s safety, we have deployed security personnel in the hospital premises and will be extended to her residence if requested. Necessary action will be taken after consulting with the district superintendent of police.”

