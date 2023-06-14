Coimbatore corporation turns to tankers to tide over water scarcity

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started supplying water through tankers to Siruvani-fed areas as the water level in the dam dipped below 1 foot against its total capacity of 50 feet.

A fleet of 22 tankers is being used to supply water to 20 wards and around 15 villages. As the Kerala government has refused to stock water in the dam to its full capacity of 50 feet and due to poor rainfall during the monsoon on last December, officials from the Tamil Nadu government are finding it challenging to cater to the drinking water needs of the city.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said on average, the civic body used to receive around 90 to 95 MLD of water per day from the reservoir. Last week we received around 40 MLD. But as of Tuesday, they are receiving only about 30 MLD of water.

“Currently, storage in the dam in Kerala stands at 0.88 feet against its total capacity of 50 feet. We have deployed all 22 tanker trucks that we have to the Siruvani-fed areas to supply drinking water twice a day. The officials have informed that monsoon rains has began in Kerala from June 10. So, we expect the situation to get better in the upcoming days,” he added.

