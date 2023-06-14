Crematorium for pets and stray animals opened in Coimbatore's Seeranaickenpalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A dedicated crematorium for pets and stray animals was inaugurated at Seeranaickenpalayam on Tuesday.

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the second such dedicated crematorium for animals in the state after Chennai, along with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap and City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan.

According to sources, the crematorium was built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh with the help of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City. The facility is set on a total land area of 650 sq ft. The NGO will establish the facility, assign staff, carry out the cremation and maintain the whole premises for the next two years.

Addressing press after inaugural collector said, “While stray dogs can be cremated free of cost, people will be charged for cremating pets, the details of which will be announced soon. A maximum of six animals can be cremated per day.”

COIMBATORE: A dedicated crematorium for pets and stray animals was inaugurated at Seeranaickenpalayam on Tuesday. Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the second such dedicated crematorium for animals in the state after Chennai, along with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap and City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan. According to sources, the crematorium was built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh with the help of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City. The facility is set on a total land area of 650 sq ft. The NGO will establish the facility, assign staff, carry out the cremation and maintain the whole premises for the next two years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing press after inaugural collector said, “While stray dogs can be cremated free of cost, people will be charged for cremating pets, the details of which will be announced soon. A maximum of six animals can be cremated per day.”