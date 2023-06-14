ED raids on minister's home assault on federalism, says TN CM Stalin, national parties rally behind him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Charging that the search being carried out at the secretariat with the help of central forces are a direct assault on the federal principle, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the backdoor tactics of BJP against its political opponents will not yield the desired results. “BJP will learn it the hard way soon. The silence of people who are watching the BJP’s cheap acts of vindictive politics should not be underestimated. It is nothing but the calm before the storm of 2024 that will sweep BJP away.”

The CM, in a hard-hitting statement, said the ED sleuths were conducting search in the residence of minister Senthil Balaji and the minister had promised full cooperation to the officials and that he was ready to give an explanation if any document is seized. “What is the message conveyed by this search, as it is taking place a couple of days after the visit of the union home minister to Tamil Nadu? The union minister criticized the DMK and its government, and we have clarified the issues raised by him. But launching an assault at the state secretariat through the ED is maligning the federal principle. Is this the way to protect the dignity of the Constitution?” Stalin asked.

Referring to the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department in 2016 in the chamber of P Ramamohan Rao, the then chief secretary during the AIADMK regime, Stalin recalled he condemned the raids by saying they were against the federal principle.

Meanwhile, leaders of Congress, CPM, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party strongly condemned the search. Thanking the leaders of these parties, Stalin, in his tweet, said, “We are unfazed, undeterred, and will remain committed in our opposition to BJP’s intimidatory tactics and undemocratic raids.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the search is a blatant misuse of ED. Sharad Pawar, president of the NCP said with the raids, ED has now ventured into the southern states with its sinister motive to crush the voice against undemocratic Central government.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said, “Modi government has weaponised the ED targeting opposition leaders.” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Blinded by political vendetta, the BJP is causing irreversible damage to our democracy.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee said, “Misuse of central agencies continues. ED raids at the state secretariat and official residence of Senthil Balaji are unacceptable. Desperate acts by BJP.”

