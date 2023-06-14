Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers protesting LBP canal work end hunger strike after minister’s assurance

Published: 14th June 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:43 AM

​ Heated arguments broke out between farmers who support and oppose the project at Arachalur | Express ​

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Twenty seven farmers who were on a hunger strike at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai since June 7 opposing Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal modernisation works called off their protest on Tuesday evening following negotiations with housing and urban development minister S Muthusamy.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Muthusamy said, “The farmers have put forward some demands, and they will be placed before the chief minister. Depending on the government’s response, we are going to talk to the farmers again. I thank the farmers for calling off their protest.” 

Earlier in the day, heated arguments broke out between farmers who support and oppose the project at Arachalur. Farmers opposing the project tried to gherao former union minister and senior DMK leader Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan when she visited the area to inspect the work.

According to police, on Monday, construction of a side wall began in Arachalur and it was opposed by some farmers. Due to this, work was suspended. On Tuesday, officials resumed work and Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan, along with KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association, came there. Knowing this, a large number of farmers surrounded her following which fierce arguments broke out .

