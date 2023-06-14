Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest department arranges a safe ride for tribal students in TN to prevent human-animal interaction

According to sources, this will prevent students from walking in Bospara - Chembakolli road, located adjacent to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS:  The forest department has arranged a vehicle for children from Chembakolli tribal hamlet to transport them to and from Srimadurai High school near Gudalur as part of efforts to prevent human-animal interaction.

According to sources, this will prevent students from walking in Bospara - Chembakolli road, located adjacent to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The vehicle picks up 25 students from the hamlet at 8.30 am and drops them back at the village at 4.30 pm. Earlier, the students had to walk to Bospara bus stand, located 1.5 km from the hamlet to take a bus to school.

M Suresh, a resident of Chembakolli told TNIE, “Parents were frightened to send children to school as they had to walk on the road located near the boundary of MTR. We demanded the forest department to arrange a vehicle to transport the children to the school after a man was killed by an elephant on the road last month.

Elephants from MTR are entering our settlement attracted by jackfruit, despite the laying of Elephant Proof Trench (EPT) for 4 km on the boundary as the EPT is not maintained properly.” “We have also demanded laying of a bitumen road between Chembakolli and Bospara and maintain the EPT properly. If the road work will not be carried out within the next one week we will stage protest,” he added.

