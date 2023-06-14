Home States Tamil Nadu

Garbage pile-up underneath Allithurai bridge raises a stink in TN

Published: 14th June 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Residents say dumping waste underneath the bridge and on the land near it has become a routine for vendors | m k ashok kumar

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   Even as the city is set to receive the water released from Mettur dam, residents raised concerns over garbage pile-up at the space underneath the 17th-century Allithurai bridge. They say the bridge under which Uyyakondan canal from Pettavaithalai enters the city has turned into a dump yard for leftovers from vegetable markets and meat shops.

Vayalur Rajendran N, a farmer leader from the Tamil Maanila Congress, said, "Allithurai bridge is the gateway for Uyyakondan canal to enter Tiruchy city. It also connects Tiruchy with Karur district. There are 12 marriage halls situation in close proximity to the bridge; most of them dump waste into the space underneath it. As the water from Mayanur enters Uyyakondan from Pettavaithalai, it gets mixed with the dumped waste once it flows through the Allithurai bridge.

The polluted water pose healths threats and could even affect the quality of groundwater." A resident of the panchayat said, "It (waste deposit) has become a routine; every morning people from the market arrive at the bridge to dump waste. Later in the evening, they return to burn the waste, causing air pollution.

The authorities are yet to act on the complaints filed by the residents." When enquired, Allithurai panchayat president G V Saravanan told TNIE, "We are aware of the issue. We have been trying our best to put an end to it.

However, there is no dedicated spot to deposit waste in the panchayat. So, if the administration helps us to identify an alternative spot, it could used as a waste dumping spot." A senior official of the rural administration department said, "We will work with the panchayat to stop the littering."

