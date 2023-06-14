Goubert Bazaar’s redevelopment plans face opposition from Puducherry traders

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The plan to demolish Goubert Bazaar (Grand Bazaar) and construct a new and improved facility is facing opposition from the traders, who are reluctant to move to temporary premises.

Puducherry municipality plans to utilise Rs 53 crore from the Smart City mission scheme for the revamp.

The plan is to construct a three-story building in the 2.9-acre area with provisions for two-wheeler parking on each floor. The tender and work order for the construction, to be carried out by the National Building Constructions Corporation (NBCC) on behalf of Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd (PSCDL), has already been issued, said R Ravichandran of PSCDL. The proposed building will have 517 shops on the ground floor, 55 on the first floor, showrooms on the third floor, and a basement for adi kaas vendors. It will also have toilets, a hall, and lifts, providing better amenities for shoppers, he said.

The traders, however, are concerned about the timely completion of the work, potential business loss during the transition, and uncertainty regarding the re-allotment of shops. District Collector E Vallavan recently held a meeting with the market association, but it ended in a stalemate. Orleanpet MLA G Nehru said, the officials are aiming to address the concerns of traders and improve the amenities.

The market association president Sundararaj said, "Only 20% of the traders have shop allotments in their name and the rest have taken the allotment from the previous owners by paying a price. These traders who do not have formal allotments are operating in the market for about four decades and are anxious about their future. The livelihoods of around 2,500 individuals would be affected if shops are not allocated for them in the new complex. Additionally, the traders currently pay a nominal rent, ranging from `150 to `3,000, which is likely to be increased significantly."

Sundararaj emphasised the need to regularise the allotment of shops by including all existing traders and fixing reasonable rents. "Relocating the traders to a faraway place like AFT maidan, even though temporarily, would result in a loss of business since customers prefer the current location," he said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy will hold a meeting with the district collector, officials of the Smart City project, local administration, and trader representatives to end the stalemate, said Nehru.

PUDUCHERRY: The plan to demolish Goubert Bazaar (Grand Bazaar) and construct a new and improved facility is facing opposition from the traders, who are reluctant to move to temporary premises. Puducherry municipality plans to utilise Rs 53 crore from the Smart City mission scheme for the revamp. The plan is to construct a three-story building in the 2.9-acre area with provisions for two-wheeler parking on each floor. The tender and work order for the construction, to be carried out by the National Building Constructions Corporation (NBCC) on behalf of Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd (PSCDL), has already been issued, said R Ravichandran of PSCDL. The proposed building will have 517 shops on the ground floor, 55 on the first floor, showrooms on the third floor, and a basement for adi kaas vendors. It will also have toilets, a hall, and lifts, providing better amenities for shoppers, he said. The traders, however, are concerned about the timely completion of the work, potential business loss during the transition, and uncertainty regarding the re-allotment of shops. District Collector E Vallavan recently held a meeting with the market association, but it ended in a stalemate. Orleanpet MLA G Nehru said, the officials are aiming to address the concerns of traders and improve the amenities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The market association president Sundararaj said, "Only 20% of the traders have shop allotments in their name and the rest have taken the allotment from the previous owners by paying a price. These traders who do not have formal allotments are operating in the market for about four decades and are anxious about their future. The livelihoods of around 2,500 individuals would be affected if shops are not allocated for them in the new complex. Additionally, the traders currently pay a nominal rent, ranging from `150 to `3,000, which is likely to be increased significantly." Sundararaj emphasised the need to regularise the allotment of shops by including all existing traders and fixing reasonable rents. "Relocating the traders to a faraway place like AFT maidan, even though temporarily, would result in a loss of business since customers prefer the current location," he said. Chief Minister N Rangasamy will hold a meeting with the district collector, officials of the Smart City project, local administration, and trader representatives to end the stalemate, said Nehru.