Grant ACTUs investigative powers as pilot project, Madras High Court tells TN govt

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday suggested granting investigative powers to some of the Anti Child Trafficking Units (ACTUs) in metro cities and 10 districts in TN that have high number of children missing cases, on a trial basis for six months. It has sought response from the state government in this regard by June 19.

Perusing a report filed by the home secretary, a bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan, which made the suggestion, noted that the number of cases of missing children reported in TN during the last three years (from 2020 to 2022) has been on the rise.

“Especially in 2022, there were 1,826 boy missing cases reported, out of which 1,626 were traced. Similarly, in 2022, 4,822 girl missing cases were reported, out of which 4,328 were traced. 494 cases are yet to be traced out,” they pointed out, adding that it is not known how many out of the 494 cases include minor girls.

To ensure speedy investigation in these cases, the judges made the above suggestion as a pilot project for at least six months, adding that after evaluating the performance of the chosen ACTUs, further course of action could be decided to implement the same throughout the state. The matter was adjourned to June 19 to hear the state’s response.

The suggestion was made over a batch of habeas corpus petitions, which sought direction to trace minor girls who went missing from their home. The court was of the opinion that such cases are on the rise and granting investigative powers to special units like ACTU could help in solving those cases in a speedy manner.

