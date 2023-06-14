Home States Tamil Nadu

Grant ACTUs investigative powers as pilot project, Madras High Court tells TN govt

Suggestion for metro cities and 10 districts having high number of children missing cases

Published: 14th June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

missing children, kidnapping, child trafficking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday suggested granting investigative powers to some of the Anti Child Trafficking Units (ACTUs) in metro cities and 10 districts in TN that have high number of children missing cases, on a trial basis for six months. It has sought response from the state government in this regard by June 19.

Perusing a report filed by the home secretary, a bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan, which made the suggestion, noted that the number of cases of missing children reported in TN during the last three years (from 2020 to 2022) has been on the rise.

“Especially in 2022, there were 1,826 boy missing cases reported, out of which 1,626 were traced. Similarly, in 2022, 4,822 girl missing cases were reported, out of which 4,328 were traced. 494 cases are yet to be traced out,” they pointed out, adding that it is not known how many out of the 494 cases include minor girls.

To ensure speedy investigation in these cases, the judges made the above suggestion as a pilot project for at least six months, adding that after evaluating the performance of the chosen ACTUs, further course of action could be decided to implement the same throughout the state.  The matter was adjourned to June 19 to hear the state’s response.

The suggestion was made over a batch of habeas corpus petitions, which sought direction to trace minor girls who went missing from their home. The court was of the opinion that such cases are on the rise and granting investigative powers to special units like ACTU could help in solving those cases in a speedy manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High CourtAnti Child Trafficking Units
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp