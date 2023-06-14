Gym left unmaintained in Amma Park in Kavalkinaru village

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Urging the state government to renovate the 'Amma Park and Gym' at Kavalkinaru panchayat, residents on Tuesday said it has not been maintained since DMK government came to power. Former Radhapuram MLA IS Inbadurai had inaugurated the park on February 11, 2021 under THAI-II scheme.



"This park is located just 900 metre away from the house of our MLA and Assembly Speaker M Appavu. However, we are not getting his support to renovate this park. Some of the gym equipment and metal bars, which were installed over the compound wall, were stolen by miscreants. Despite our complaints, Panagudi police refused to register a case. We also petitioned panchayat president Indira Sambu seeking renovation and maintenance of the park and gym," said Mariya Sahaya Cristopher, a resident who is also district secretary of NTK's environment wing.



S Selva, another resident, told TNIE that since the gym was locked and left dilapidated, the youth are going to a private gym by paying Rs 1,000 each month. "Children, who used to play in the park, stopped going there due to the fear of anti-social elements," he added.



When contacted by TNIE, Indira Sambu said new equipment would be procured for the gym, adding that the compound wall of the park would be repaired with new metal bars. "The park is located away from the residential area of the village. We will soon install CCTV cameras in the vicinity. Block Development Officer and local body engineers had visited the spot recently," she added.

