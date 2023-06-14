Hereafter, CBI can't conduct any investigation in Tamil Nadu without state's prior permission

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Hereafter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cannot conduct any investigation in Tamil Nadu without obtaining prior permission from the state government. The state government on Wednesday withdrew the general consent given to the CBI in the years 1989 and 1992 with regard to certain categories of cases.

Significantly, the withdrawal of permission has been taken back a day after the Enforcement Directorate sleuths conducted searches in the office of Minister V Senthil Balaji in the state secretariat, in a significant decision, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew the general consent given already.

However, the government did not clarify whether this would apply to the other central agencies like the Incometax Department and Enforcement Directorate.

An official release here said already, the governments of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Mizoram, Punjab, and Telangana have issued such orders. As per Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the CBI should obtain prior permission from the respective state government. The Tamil Nadu government had extended such general consent to the CBI with regard to certain cases in 1989 and 1992. This permission has now been withdrawn.

Already, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised the BJP government at the Centre for adopting 'backdoor tactics' against its political opponents and condemned the ED searches in the state secretariat where the confidential files are maintained.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister said, "The name of CBI and ED should be changed to “BJP Sena” There was a time when these investigative agencies were respected. When they used to raid somewhere or arrest someone, it seemed that person must have done something wrong. Today these agencies have become only political weapons of BJP."

Already, leaders of the Congress party, NCP, Trinamool Congress and CPM have strongly condemned the ED searches in the Tamil Nadu secretariat.

