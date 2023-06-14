Home States Tamil Nadu

Hooch manufacturing unit unearthed in TN's Kalvarayan Hills, four arrested

A specialised team was thus formed under the leadership of Cuddalore superintendent of police R Rajaram who initiated a search operation at the hills.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  A special police team from Cuddalore arrested four individuals from a spurious liquor manufacturing facility within Kalvarayan Hills on Monday. The police said the investigation unfolded a week ago when a counterfeit liquor peddler was arrested from Vadalur in Cuddalore. During interrogation, he said that the liquor was sourced from Kalvarayan Hills. A specialised team was thus formed under the leadership of Cuddalore superintendent of police R Rajaram who initiated a search operation at the hills.

“On Monday, the team successfully located the operational unit in the village of Naduthoradipattu. Upon inspection, they seized raw materials used for the production of counterfeit liquor, labels, empty bottles, caps, cardboard boxes, and various other equipment used for sealing. A total of 454 liquor bottles packed in boxes for distribution were also seized,” said a police source.

The arrested individuals were identified as D Mookan alias Vengatesan (35) of Naduthoradipattu in Kallakurichi, V Kuber alias Kubendiran (50) of Thenkuthu in Cuddalore, M Veeran alias Balakrishnan (48) of Sathankulam in Tuticorin, and S Riyaz Ahammed (41) of Poraiyur near Tiruchendur. The confiscated items and the suspects were handed over to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Kallakurichi for further investigation.

During interrogation, the suspects detailed their process of sourcing various components from different locations and manufacturing duplicate liquor under the guise of renowned brands. “These counterfeit items were then distributed in several districts. The investigation into this web of illegal activities is currently underway,” added the police source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuddaloreliquor manufacturing facilitycounterfeit liquor peddler
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp