Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court seeks reply from NCSC on notice sent to Murasoli trust

The judge also wanted to know the procedure followed by the commission for holding inquiries into complaints it received.

Published: 14th June 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the national commission for scheduled castes (NCSC) to file a counter-affidavit in two weeks in connection with sending notice to the Murasoli Trust on a complaint alleging the office is located on panchami land.

Justice Anita Sumanth issued the direction instructing Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, who represented the commission, to file the counter-affdiavit by June 27, after senior counsel P Wilson pointed out the commission had not filed the counter-affidavit on the petition which was filed in 2020.

The judge also wanted to know the procedure followed by the commission for holding inquiries into complaints it received. Wilson stated that the commission lacks jurisdiction to send notice to the Murasoli Trust on the the complaints relating to title of the land.

The commission cannot assume the powers of a civil court as the disputes over title of properties that are dealt by civil courts, he noted. He also found fault with the complainant R Srinivasan and the then vice-chairman of the commission L Murugan, who is a union minister now, for issuing notice as both belonged to BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court NCSCMurasoli trust
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp