Naturopathy admission in TN to begin before NEET results

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Next academic year onwards, the counselling for yoga and naturopathy courses in the state will be conducted immediately after Class 12 results are released as NEET score is not required for admission to these courses, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday.

Subramanian, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials held seat sharing talks for yoga and naturopathy courses with self financing colleges at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate.

Subramanian said the decision to conduct the counselling immediately after Class XII exam results was taken after the issue was raised by the stakeholders that admission to these courses are delayed due to NEET-UG.

He added that 17 self-financing colleges and two government colleges offering yoga and naturopathy courses in the state.

