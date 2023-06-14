Home States Tamil Nadu

Private limestone mine in TN's Vayalapadi causes water pollution, cracks in houses, allege locals

Every time a bomb explodes in the mine, houses in these villages develop cracks.

The functioning of the private limestone mine has been a cause of water pollution in the surrounding areas in Vayalapadi, Perambalur | express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  A private limestone mine operating in Vayalapadi in Perambalur has been causing cracks in homes and polluting the area's water, residents in surrounding villages have alleged. Operating in Vayalapadi village in Kunnam taluk for over 15 years, the limestone mine borders Olaipadi, GR Pattinam and Vayalapadi villages.

Every time a bomb explodes in the mine, houses in these villages develop cracks. Also, the lorries that carry limestone day and night, besides generating a lot of dust in the area, also scares other motorists. Besides, excessive limestone generation has also caused a drop in ground water levels, allege residents.

Speaking to TNIE, T Anbumani an advocate from Kunnam said, "Water was available at 40ft before the mine arrived. Now, the ground water level has decreased to around 200ft. A borewell has also been set up near the mine to supply water to Karaipadi and Vayalapadi villages.

The groundwater here is now polluted." Despite several petitions filed at the collectorate, mineral department and Kunnam tahsildar office over the issue, any action from the authorities is yet to be seen. "The mine is operating in violation of the rules. The district administration should inspect properly and take action," Anbumani added.

K Velmurugan, resident of GR Pattinam said,"They operate 24x7 trucks and speeding trucks on rural roads with more limestone than the specified weight. This makes us very scared to walk and drive on the roads. A bomb exploded in the mine, cracking several houses. When we told Revenue and Mineral department officials about this, they threatened us in favour of mining.

As we do not know any other way, we continue to suffer from this problem." When contacted, an Senior official from the Perambalur Mines and Mineral department told TNIE, "This mine works according to the rules. We are constantly inspecting it. However, we will look into the issue."

