PTR launches e-governance training centre

Published: 14th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan| P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday inaugurated the state training centre for e-governance and introduced ‘Nambikkai Inaiyam,’ the blockchain backbone of the state, along with e-Pettagam citizen wallet mobile App at Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA).

The centre has been established at a cost of Rs 1.93 crore on the premises of TNeGA. This will cater to training requirements of TNeGA’s internal staff and officials from other departments at state headquarters and districts.

‘Nambikkai Inaiyam’ will ensure security of critical documents and data such as e-Sevai certificates, academic certificates, mark sheets, licences and land transaction records. The user-friendly e-Pettagam App will help citizens securely share e-Sevai certificates, academic certificates and mark sheets.
The initiatives will reduce the necessity for people to travel and submit original documents for employment, admissions, accessing government services, or even for international travel. 

