Sewage water running through bazaar street near MG Road in Villupuram irks commuters, traders

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The bustling MG Road in Villupuram has become a nightmare for commuters and shopkeepers as sewage water has been running on the road for more than four days, causing inconvenience. Despite multiple complaints lodged with the municipality department, the sewage has not been pumped out, leaving residents and traders frustrated.

According to sources, the sewage has spread along a stretch of at least 700 m, emitting a foul stench and posing health hazards to the public. The road connects three major areas including Bahadur Shah street, Kamarajar street and the Puducherry-Villupuram highway. Thus, the traffic never comes down, making it difficult for the commuters to navigate through the area.

Shopkeepers in the vicinity are particularly affected by the stagnant sewage, as the smell of the unhygienic environment drives away potential customers. "We make fresh chips and snacks in the evening on the roadside but with this condition we were forced to shut the shops. Our livelihood has been affected," said a 50-year-old K Arumugam, a pushcart vendor. Similarly, at least 10 traders had shut down their enterprises, said sources.

Traders claimed that their repeated pleas to the municipality to address the issue have fallen on deaf ears. They demand immediate action to pump out the sewage and restore cleanliness on MG road. An assistant engineer from the municipality department told TNIE, "The underground sewage works are going on at MG road and nearby street which is why there is sewage leakage. However, the situation will be cleared in 48 hours."

