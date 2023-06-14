Home States Tamil Nadu

Students' union to stir outside Raj Bhavan over TN Governor 'delaying' state universities’ convocation

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   Condemning Governor RN Ravi for not organising state universities’ convocation for the past few years, leaving “the lives of around a million students in a question mark”, the Federation of Students Organisation-Tamil Nadu (FSO-TN), an umbrella organisation of 13 student outfits, has after 2018 announced of mass protests near Raj Bhavan in Chennai on June 16. MLA and DMK students’ organisation secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan, who is FSO-TN’s organiser, said,

"For many first-generation students, PhD students and those from rural areas, graduation is not just a dream but another step in life to protect their family," he added. That a majority of those who studied in the universities come from a humble background should precede all other reasons for the governor to make a decision on holding convocation sooner, he said.

"Rather than being egoistic, Governor RN Ravi should think of the many lives put at stake because of his decision," the MLA added. As a result, FSO-TN, which earlier stirred against the NEET and the National Education Policy (NEP), has for the second time planned to protest en masse to condemn the governor's continuous interference in educational matters, he said.

S Prince Ennares Periyar of Dravidian Students Federation said, “Contrary to the existing system of involving three members - one syndicate member, one state government representative and one governor's representative - in the search committee for the selection of vice-chancellors to universities, the governor has recommended to the Union government to add an additional member from the UGC which goes against the Constitution that mandates that the state government has the authority over establishing an university and matters pertaining to it.”

“With continuous interference in the decisions of state universities, the governor has become a member of the BJP government involved in saffronisation of the educational system. This protest can be seen as a demand for limiting the governor's activities only to his post. An ex-officio post does not give him the right to act as a decision maker," he added.

G Niruban Sakkaravarthi of Students Federation of India (SFI) said, "The Union government's proposal to conduct medical counselling on their own will defy the purpose of reservation in the state, which would also be strongly opposed during the protest."

