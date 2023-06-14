Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPCB instructs Thoothukudi BDO to do biomining at illegal dump yard

During the inspection, the engineer found the water stagnated in the pit and had become pink in colour indicating the contamination of the water.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar)

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed Thoothukudi Block Development Officer to carry out bio-mining at a dumping site near Rajapalayam. It may be noted that the BDO was told to carry out the process since October 2021, however, the panchayat union allegedly remained a mute spectator.

According to complainant Michael Anto Geenious, the waste generated by local bodies has been dumped illegally for years on the large pit at Rajapalayam hamlet and Mapilaiyoorani panchayat, causing groundwater contamination. Though the civic body had stopped waste dumping at the site, TNPCB district environment engineer Sathiaraj (now retired) had instructed the BDO on October 16, 2021 to carry out bio mining and remove fresh wastes dumped in the area. "The local body has not initiated any action on the instructions," a district environmental engineer observed during his inspection on May 19, nearly one-and-a half years later.

During the inspection, the engineer found the water stagnated in the pit and had become pink in colour indicating the contamination of the water. Michael, who is also the resident of the Rajapalayam, told TNIE that the Thoothukudi BDO had not carried out bio mining even after repeated instructions from TNPCB. It is shameful to witness that a government body hesitates to obey the instructions of TNPCB, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPCBBio-Miningillegal dump yard
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp