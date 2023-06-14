Home States Tamil Nadu

Two caste Hindus held for damaging Dalit’s house in Dharmapuri

Four caste Hindus were booked and two were arrested at Karimangalam in Dharmapuri on Monday for partially razing an  under-construction house of an SC man.

Caste Hindus damaged the under-construction house of a Dalit at Thellanahalli village near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district | Express

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Four caste Hindus were booked and two were arrested at Karimangalam in Dharmapuri on Monday for partially razing an under-construction house of an SC man.

The victim, R Velmurugan (36), a resident of Thellanahalli, told TNIE, “There are 200 caste Hindu families and 100 SC families in the village. In January, I bought three cents near the town where 34 plots were created on land owned by M Govindan (48), a caste Hindu, and started constructing a house.

In March, I tried to sink a borewell, but caste Hindus objected to it. On Sunday night, when I talked to workers in the building, a group of 20 people, including Govindan and his uncle Annamalai (54), partially razed down the house.”

One of the workers ran to the village to inform the others, but the group fled the spot, he said. “Another Dalit woman also faced similar problems while constructing her house in the area. Apart from this, construction workers were threatened not to work for me. So, I brought workers from Krishnagiri district,” Velmurugan added. 

Based on Velmurugan’s complaint, Karimangalam police registered a case against Govindan and his relatives. Govindan and Annamalai were arrested. 

