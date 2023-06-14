Home States Tamil Nadu

Vedanta invites EOI to restart copper plant in Thoothukudi

“We recognise that the Sterlite Copper plant, following its closure for over 5 years, requires significant restoration efforts.

Published: 14th June 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

Vedanta (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Vedanta group’s Sterlite Copper on Monday invited an expression of interest (EOI) to carry out restarting activities of its plant in Thoothukudi. The EOI mentions scope of work that involves safety assessment, repair and audit of structures, repair, replacement and commissioning of plant and machinery. Interested contractors should have the potential to employ 4,000 skilled and unskilled workers. 

The plant was closed in 2018. A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud allowed Vedanta to maintain the smelter plant while final hearing is scheduled for August 2023.
“We recognise that the Sterlite Copper plant, following its closure for over 5 years, requires significant restoration efforts.

As an industry leader with global technology and standards, procurement and deployment of materials and resources for restoration and restart of the plant can be a time consuming process. In the context, while we await the final judgment, the EoI is floated to ensure the best partners are identified as part of our preparatory measures for resource planning,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ThoothukudiVedanta Expression of interest
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp