Vedanta invites EOI to restart copper plant in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Vedanta group’s Sterlite Copper on Monday invited an expression of interest (EOI) to carry out restarting activities of its plant in Thoothukudi. The EOI mentions scope of work that involves safety assessment, repair and audit of structures, repair, replacement and commissioning of plant and machinery. Interested contractors should have the potential to employ 4,000 skilled and unskilled workers.

The plant was closed in 2018. A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud allowed Vedanta to maintain the smelter plant while final hearing is scheduled for August 2023.

“We recognise that the Sterlite Copper plant, following its closure for over 5 years, requires significant restoration efforts.

As an industry leader with global technology and standards, procurement and deployment of materials and resources for restoration and restart of the plant can be a time consuming process. In the context, while we await the final judgment, the EoI is floated to ensure the best partners are identified as part of our preparatory measures for resource planning,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

