Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman along with paramour plots to kill hubby in TN; three arrested

Sources said on June 8, when Sundarapandi was riding his two-wheeler around 7 pm, Mariraj joined him on another bike and initiated a conversation.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A woman and her paramour along with another person were arrested for allegedly trying to murder her husband. The man, Azhagu Sundarapandi (32) of Kavundanpatti village who is a tractor driver, had a close shave and sustained knife injuries in the attack that happened on June 8. The arrested have been identified as Anie Hepsiba (29), Mariraj (31), and Saravanan (20).

Sources said on June 8, when Sundarapandi was riding his two-wheeler around 7 pm, Mariraj joined him on another bike and initiated a conversation. "At one point, Mariraj stopped the bike all of a sudden when two men with the headlights of their bikes switched off started following Sundarapandi until Sallisettipatti, and attacked him with a machete," they said.

Despite suffering a hack on the chest, Sundarapandi managed to escape by running into a petty shop, while the armed assailants fled away. He was taken to Vilathikulam government hospital for treatment.

Sankaralingapuram police found that Mariraj is Hepsibah's paramour, and during questioning the duo confessed to conspiring to eliminate Sundarapandi. They had also arranged henchmen from Madurai and had struck a deal with them for `3.40 lakh. They had even paid half the amount to them, said sources.

In connection with the incident, Sankaralingapuram police booked five persons. Search is on for two other suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp