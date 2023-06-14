Woman along with paramour plots to kill hubby in TN; three arrested

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A woman and her paramour along with another person were arrested for allegedly trying to murder her husband. The man, Azhagu Sundarapandi (32) of Kavundanpatti village who is a tractor driver, had a close shave and sustained knife injuries in the attack that happened on June 8. The arrested have been identified as Anie Hepsiba (29), Mariraj (31), and Saravanan (20).



Sources said on June 8, when Sundarapandi was riding his two-wheeler around 7 pm, Mariraj joined him on another bike and initiated a conversation. "At one point, Mariraj stopped the bike all of a sudden when two men with the headlights of their bikes switched off started following Sundarapandi until Sallisettipatti, and attacked him with a machete," they said.



Despite suffering a hack on the chest, Sundarapandi managed to escape by running into a petty shop, while the armed assailants fled away. He was taken to Vilathikulam government hospital for treatment.



Sankaralingapuram police found that Mariraj is Hepsibah's paramour, and during questioning the duo confessed to conspiring to eliminate Sundarapandi. They had also arranged henchmen from Madurai and had struck a deal with them for `3.40 lakh. They had even paid half the amount to them, said sources.



In connection with the incident, Sankaralingapuram police booked five persons. Search is on for two other suspects.

THOOTHUKUDI: A woman and her paramour along with another person were arrested for allegedly trying to murder her husband. The man, Azhagu Sundarapandi (32) of Kavundanpatti village who is a tractor driver, had a close shave and sustained knife injuries in the attack that happened on June 8. The arrested have been identified as Anie Hepsiba (29), Mariraj (31), and Saravanan (20). Sources said on June 8, when Sundarapandi was riding his two-wheeler around 7 pm, Mariraj joined him on another bike and initiated a conversation. "At one point, Mariraj stopped the bike all of a sudden when two men with the headlights of their bikes switched off started following Sundarapandi until Sallisettipatti, and attacked him with a machete," they said. Despite suffering a hack on the chest, Sundarapandi managed to escape by running into a petty shop, while the armed assailants fled away. He was taken to Vilathikulam government hospital for treatment. Sankaralingapuram police found that Mariraj is Hepsibah's paramour, and during questioning the duo confessed to conspiring to eliminate Sundarapandi. They had also arranged henchmen from Madurai and had struck a deal with them for `3.40 lakh. They had even paid half the amount to them, said sources. In connection with the incident, Sankaralingapuram police booked five persons. Search is on for two other suspects.