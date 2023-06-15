Home States Tamil Nadu

All legal procedures complied with in Senthil Balaji arrest, says ED

The Additional Solicitor General proposed setting up an independent team of doctors to examine Senthil Balaji.

Principal sessions judge visits Omandhurar hospital | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Enforcement Directorate’s counsel denied the charges of non-compliance with the procedures in the arrest of Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji. Appearing for the ED before the principal sessions judge S Alli, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, submitted that the grounds were informed to Balaji but he refused to receive the summons and arrest memo. “His wife did not attend phone calls but they are saying the arrest was not intimated,” he said.

He argued that bail cannot be granted without giving the opportunity to the public prosecutor to oppose it. He contended that the provisions of CrPC will not be applicable to the case on hand wherein the special act (PMLA) has come into play. The Additional Solicitor General proposed setting up an independent team of doctors to examine Senthil Balaji.

Appearing for the minister, senior counsel, and DMK’s Rajya Sabha Member NR Elango opposed this, and blamed the ED for subjecting him to ‘tremendous harassment’ for a period of 22 hours from the time he was kept confined at 7 am on Tuesday to 2 am on Wednesday when the formal arrest was effected. Saying that medical examinations held by the doctors of Omandurar super-specialty hospital and the ESI hospital have revealed three blocks in the heart and needed surgery, he prayed the court to order shifting the minister to Cauvery Hospital for surgery.

Earlier, the principal sessions judge Alli visited Omandurar hospital and ordered remand of Balaji till June 28. Earlier in the day, Elango sought the division bench of Justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel of Madras HC, to take up a habeas corpus petition moved by Balaji’s wife Mekala. When the matter came up for hearing after lunch, Justice Sakthivel had recused from the bench. Subsequently, Elango approached the Chief Justice for assigning a judge to be part of the bench to hear the matter. It was not pressed later since the remand order was passed by the principal sessions judge.

