Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid inspections for infrastructure boost at Ariyalur monuments, demands rise for speedy work completion

On the projects, a district tourism department official said, "Various basic infrastructure like parking facility, entrance gate and signboards will be brought here.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A view of one of the archaeological monuments in Mahabalipuram. (Wikimedia/Creative Commons)

Image used for representational purposes only.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  With the state tourism department over the past few weeks undertaking preliminary works through inspections and the like to develop amenities and infrastructure around Brihadeeswarar temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram and the elephant sculpture at Azhagarkoil near Jayankondam, demands have risen to complete the projects at the earliest.

The state government during the Assembly session this April announced the allocation of Rs 5 crore towards improving amenities and tourist facilities at the Unesco-certified Brihadeeswarar temple and at Azhagarkoil near Gangaikonda Cholapuram where the brick and lime mortar-protected monument of an elephant sculpture stands.

While a high-level team last month inspected the site for setting up a museum near Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Public Works Department Principal Secretary B Chandra Mohan on Monday inspected the projects to be implemented near the Brihadeeswarar temple.

On the projects, a district tourism department official said, "Various basic infrastructure like parking facility, entrance gate and signboards will be brought here. The museum department will construct a museum to preserve and display antiques.

Measures will also be taken to provide basic facilities for tourists visiting the elephant sculpture at Azhagarkoil. All the works will be started after the issuance of the government order on fund allocation." Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Council Trust Founder R Komagan said,

"In order to increase the number of tourists, not only basic facilities but the visiting hours should be extended. After visiting hours the temple complex turns into a lover's park. A police outpost should hence be set to prevent this." "Lighting facilities should also be improved like the one at Big Temple in Thanjavur. As the temple is a world heritage site, visitors must be screened before entering," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu tourism Ariyalur monuments Gangaikonda Cholapuram Brihadeeswarar temple
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp