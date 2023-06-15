Amid inspections for infrastructure boost at Ariyalur monuments, demands rise for speedy work completion

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: With the state tourism department over the past few weeks undertaking preliminary works through inspections and the like to develop amenities and infrastructure around Brihadeeswarar temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram and the elephant sculpture at Azhagarkoil near Jayankondam, demands have risen to complete the projects at the earliest.

The state government during the Assembly session this April announced the allocation of Rs 5 crore towards improving amenities and tourist facilities at the Unesco-certified Brihadeeswarar temple and at Azhagarkoil near Gangaikonda Cholapuram where the brick and lime mortar-protected monument of an elephant sculpture stands.

While a high-level team last month inspected the site for setting up a museum near Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Public Works Department Principal Secretary B Chandra Mohan on Monday inspected the projects to be implemented near the Brihadeeswarar temple.

On the projects, a district tourism department official said, "Various basic infrastructure like parking facility, entrance gate and signboards will be brought here. The museum department will construct a museum to preserve and display antiques.

Measures will also be taken to provide basic facilities for tourists visiting the elephant sculpture at Azhagarkoil. All the works will be started after the issuance of the government order on fund allocation." Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Council Trust Founder R Komagan said,

"In order to increase the number of tourists, not only basic facilities but the visiting hours should be extended. After visiting hours the temple complex turns into a lover's park. A police outpost should hence be set to prevent this." "Lighting facilities should also be improved like the one at Big Temple in Thanjavur. As the temple is a world heritage site, visitors must be screened before entering," he added.

ARIYALUR: With the state tourism department over the past few weeks undertaking preliminary works through inspections and the like to develop amenities and infrastructure around Brihadeeswarar temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram and the elephant sculpture at Azhagarkoil near Jayankondam, demands have risen to complete the projects at the earliest. The state government during the Assembly session this April announced the allocation of Rs 5 crore towards improving amenities and tourist facilities at the Unesco-certified Brihadeeswarar temple and at Azhagarkoil near Gangaikonda Cholapuram where the brick and lime mortar-protected monument of an elephant sculpture stands. While a high-level team last month inspected the site for setting up a museum near Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Public Works Department Principal Secretary B Chandra Mohan on Monday inspected the projects to be implemented near the Brihadeeswarar temple.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the projects, a district tourism department official said, "Various basic infrastructure like parking facility, entrance gate and signboards will be brought here. The museum department will construct a museum to preserve and display antiques. Measures will also be taken to provide basic facilities for tourists visiting the elephant sculpture at Azhagarkoil. All the works will be started after the issuance of the government order on fund allocation." Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Council Trust Founder R Komagan said, "In order to increase the number of tourists, not only basic facilities but the visiting hours should be extended. After visiting hours the temple complex turns into a lover's park. A police outpost should hence be set to prevent this." "Lighting facilities should also be improved like the one at Big Temple in Thanjavur. As the temple is a world heritage site, visitors must be screened before entering," he added.