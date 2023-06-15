Congressman attempts 'agni satti' protest march against usurers

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Police thwarted a Congress cadre's bid to carry an 'agni satti' (fire pot) from Shenbagavalli Amman temple to the office of Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on Tuesday, seeking steps from authorities to strengthen sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003. Thoothukudi north district Congress vice president Ayyalusamy had attempted the march to submit a petition at the RDO office demanding measures to curtail the usury menace.



Ayyalusamy, who is also an advocate, later told media persons that he had carried the 'agni satti' only to seek protection from the Goddess as "the money lenders were in a nexus with the police officers".

Claiming that the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, which deals with dealing with 'kandhuvatti' harassments, torture and collection of exorbitant interest by money lenders, is a toothless legislation, the Congress functionary said in his petition, "the usurers are collecting `10,000 as interest per week for a principal amount of `1 lakh from poor labourers and people from marginalised communities. These money lenders are all financially sound and have criminal backgrounds, so the victims don't come forward to file complaints against them."



When Ayyalusamy commenced the 'agni satti' march from the temple to the RDO office, which is just a few metres away, Kovilpatti East police intervened and urged him to stop the protest as no prior permission was taken. After relieving the advocate of the 'agni satti', the police dropped him at the RDO office, where he submitted the petition to the authorities.

"The government must take special attention in this usury menace issue and amend the Act accordingly to protect the vulnerable sections of society from falling prey to the money lenders," the petition read.

