Delta fishermen return to sea after 61-day annual ban

NAGAPATTINAM: The shores along the coastal delta belt were abuzz with excitement and hurry-scurry as thousands of fisherfolk set sail after a 61-day hiatus due to the annual fishing ban. Scores of mechanised boats from the districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal put to the sea as the annual ban - imposed on the eastern coastal states to allow fish breeding in the Bay of Bengal - ended on Wednesday night.

Fishermen reflected on the two-month ban period as an opportunity to spend more time with their families and carrying out repair and painting works on their vessels. Prayers for good harvest season were offered in temples on Wednesday evening.

"We hope for the conservation of fish resources in the future and no conflicts with Sri Lanka," said M Ganesan, a fisherfolk representative from Akkaraipettai. Officials of the fisheries department and the district administration directed the fishermen who wished to set sail early to stay put and not to breach the ban period.

Excitement ran high, it built up until the wee hours of Thursday when the fishermen finally put to the sea. It is to be noted that the fishermen from Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district and Nambiyar Nagar in Nagapattinam district are on their maiden fishing season after the opening of the new fishing harbours. "We hope that our new fishing harbour proves to be a boon.

Our harbour will start functioning as a trade centre too," said P Rajenthiran, a fisherfolk representative from Tharangambadi. S Thangavel, a representative from Nambiyar Nagar, said, "We will market our catch in our new harbour which was set up after years of struggle. We are hopeful of yielding good profit."

