Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC sleuths arrest tahsildar, her driver for graft

According to sources, Rajaram (64) of Viman Nagar near Kovilpatti had applied for a (NOC) to get approval for the conversion of a land measuring 36 cents into a residential plots.

Published: 15th June 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The sleuths attached to the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing arrested Kovilpatti Tahsildar and her vehicle driver, while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 30,000.

According to sources, Rajaram (64) of Viman Nagar near Kovilpatti had applied for a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) to get approval for the conversion of a land measuring 36 cents into a residential plot.

However, tahsildar Vasantha Malliga demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to proceed and finally budged for Rs 30,000, added sources. "Meanwhile, Rajaram lodged a complaint with the DVAC wing, who gave him chemical-coated currency notes worth Rs 30,000.

On Wednesday, Rajaram gave the bribe to Malliga at the Kovilpatti taluk office. Subsequently, the DVAC sleuths who were already present at the taluk office premises caught her red-handed with the bribe. The sleuths also arrested her van driver Krishnan for the offence," sources said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DVAC NOC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp