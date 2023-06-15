DVAC sleuths arrest tahsildar, her driver for graft

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The sleuths attached to the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing arrested Kovilpatti Tahsildar and her vehicle driver, while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 30,000.

According to sources, Rajaram (64) of Viman Nagar near Kovilpatti had applied for a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) to get approval for the conversion of a land measuring 36 cents into a residential plot.

However, tahsildar Vasantha Malliga demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to proceed and finally budged for Rs 30,000, added sources. "Meanwhile, Rajaram lodged a complaint with the DVAC wing, who gave him chemical-coated currency notes worth Rs 30,000.

On Wednesday, Rajaram gave the bribe to Malliga at the Kovilpatti taluk office. Subsequently, the DVAC sleuths who were already present at the taluk office premises caught her red-handed with the bribe. The sleuths also arrested her van driver Krishnan for the offence," sources said.

