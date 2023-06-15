Home States Tamil Nadu

Man sentenced to life in jail for rape, extortion of multiple women

Police sources said the convict used to lure rich women and blackmail them later by threatening to post their intimate moments on the Internet.

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  In connection with a rape case, Nagercoil Fast Track Mahila Court awarded life imprisonment till death to a 26-year-old man, Kasi, on Wednesday. He was arrested by Kanniyakumari police in April, 2020.

Police sources said the convict used to lure rich women and blackmail them later by threatening to post their intimate moments on the Internet. Based on complaints given by six affected women, cases were registered against Kasi across several police stations in the district. Later all six cases were transferred to the CB-CID.

CB-CID sources said three cases are sub judice and the remaining were being probed. Meanwhile, another woman from Kanniyakumari submitted a rape complaint against Kasi directly to the CB-CID in 2020. A charge sheet was filed in this regard at Nagercoil Fast Track Mahila Court in 2021.

Special public prosecutor AN Livingston told TNIE that CB-CID produced 34 documents and 20 material objects to the court. As many as 29 prosecution witnesses were deposed before the court. Hearing the case on Wednesday, Judge R Joseph Joy, under Section 376 (2)(n) of the IPC sentenced Kasi to life imprisonment till death and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Under Section 354C of the IPC, the judge awarded a three-year jail term to Kasi with a fine of Rs 10,000. Further, under Section 506(2) of the IPC, Kasi was awarded three years imprisonment. The CB-CID had added Kasi’s father Thangapandian in the case, but he was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

