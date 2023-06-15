Oust Senthil Balaji from Cabinet: AIADMK, BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji should step down as minister on moral grounds as corruption charges have been levelled against him and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search in his office and house. BJP state president K Annamalai also said Chief Minister MK Stalin should drop Balaji from the council of ministers and give his portfolios to other ministers at his discretion.

Palaniswami and Annamalai in different press conferences, defended the ED searches, saying the arrest of Balaji was the culmination of investigations of the ED that were going on for the past few years as per the directive of SC. Annamalai added there is not even an iota of personal vendetta in the ED search.

Both Palaniswami and Annamalai traced the origin of the cash-for-jobs scam and how they culminated in the ED searches after a long legal battle. They also pointed out the SC verdict played an important role in the latest developments.

Talking to reporters at Vanagaram, Palaniswami alleged Senthil Balaji had enacted a drama since ED had stumbled on some evidence that would trap him. “Besides, the CM and other ministers became anxious and rushed to the hospital to enquire about Balaji’s health since they feared he might utter something to ED which would go against them. They called on Balaji not out of concern but out of their own anxiety,” he said, and termed ED conducting search in the office of a minister as a humiliation for Tamil Nadu.

The leader of the opposition said the CM has bemoaned to a great extent about the arrest of Balaji. “When the Income Tax Department raided the office of the chief secretary in 2016, Stalin as the leader of opposition had said only because there was evidence, the I-T department raided the premises. This shows the double standards of Stalin,” he alleged. “Balaji, on Tuesday while returning from his morning walk, told reporters that he would provide all explanations even if some documents are found by the ED officials. He could have given it as he promised. Why did he make so much fuss about it?” Palaniswami questioned.

Meanwhile, addressing newspersons at the BJP headquarters here, Annamalai said there is no reason for ED or the I-T to carry out search for political reasons or to describe the arrest as a political vendetta. “The Chief Minister has visited Balaji, an accused in a case in the hospital. This would raise a question in the minds of the people whether everyone is equal before the law. The cash-for-jobs scam case has been dragging on for five years since Senthil Balaji has been taking steps to stall the investigation through shortcuts. There is no need for taking revenge on anyone through this case,” he added.

Trying times for patients at Omandurar hospital

Chennai: As Omandurar hospital turned into a fortress of politicians, CRPF, police and media personnel, the patients had a harrowing time, especially due to the restriction in movement. Many who came for dialysis had to wait for long. Their wait became longer whenever a minister or party leader entered the hospital. One of the patients said he was made to wait for long hours to meet his doctor. “I came to the hospital at 8 am and couldn’t meet the doctors until 12 pm. The authorities made us go from building to building. The staff of the shuttle service were behaving in a rude way, and we had to fight to travel in it,” added a patient.

