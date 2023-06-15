Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 1,000 illegal tap connections found in Tiruppur

M Senthil Kumar, a social activist said, "There are 31 panchayat villages in Avinashi taluk and illegal tap connections are rampant here.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Power cut , water crisis , tap , drinking water

For representational purposes

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: District Rural Development Agency (Tiruppur) has detected 1,335 illegal tap connections in the district. According to records for the period 2022-23, 1,182 illegal connections were detected in Avinashi, 82 connections in Kangayam and 71 found in Udumalaipet.

M Senthil Kumar, a social activist said, “There are 31 panchayat villages in Avinashi taluk and illegal tap connections are rampant here. Since the panchayat president approves tap connections, they should be held responsible for the illegal connections. Fines should be levied on panchayat secretaries for the violation.”

SK Sathyanathan, a resident said, “Many villages in Tiruppur district are dependent on local ponds and wells. So, they are forced to choose illegal connections for immediate water supply. Some villagers use local political influence to set up such connections and officials should make random inspections of villages.”

An official from the District Rural Development Agency told TNIE, “Residents who are using illegal tap connections when they already have a connection will be fined and the connection will be disconnected. If the users don’t have other water connections, they will be asked to pay six months of water tax and it will be regularised.”

