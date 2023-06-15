Plea for new road along GN Mills flyover in Kovai

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With one side of the service road of the GN Mills flyover relaid, motorists proceeding from Thudiyalur to Kavundampalayam have urged the highways department to pave the road on the other side as well to ease traffic congestion. The highways department pinned the blame on Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for the delay.

The flyover construction was to be completed in 2021, but work is continuing. However, highway department officials completed laying one side of the service road which has eased traffic flow from Kavundampalayam towards Thudiyalur and Mettupalayam. But the other side of the road is yet to be paved and motorists have been affected by traffic congestion.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing of the SH department said, “We have completed around 90% of the GN Mills flyover project works and are awaiting the CCMC to finish pipeline installation works on the road to kick-start the tar road paving works. Once they finish the work, we shall begin laying the road on the other side. The flyover works will likely be completed by June end or first week of July.”

When inquired about the pipeline works, CCMC Engineer Elangovan said he would check with the officials and finish the pending works soon.

