Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji arrest: TN government condemns Governor Ravi for returning file on portfolio reallocation

Chief Minister M K Stalin, earlier in the day, recommended to the Governor to reallocate the portfolios of electricity and prohibition, held by Balaji, to Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and S Muthusamy.

Published: 15th June 2023 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday flayed Governor RN Ravi for returning the file pertaining to the reallocation of portfolios following the arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, earlier in the day, recommended to the Governor to reallocate the portfolios of electricity and prohibition, held by Balaji, to Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and S Muthusamy, but Ravi had not accepted the recommendation, state Higher Education minister K Ponmudi said.

"The Chief Minister has the right to decide on the portfolio allocations or in inducting a minister or dropping a minister from the council of ministers, as per the constitution, and not the Governor," Ponmudi said in a statement here.

On May 31, the Governor had sent a letter to the CM asking to drop Senthil Balaji, and the very next day, Stalin had given a detailed reply.

"The Governor, who ought to know the constitution, should have accepted the CM's recommendation on the portfolio reallocation. But the Governor is acting like the agent of the BJP government at the Centre," Ponmudi said.

"Merely because a minister faces a case, he can't be removed. Was home minister Amit Shah who faced a case when he was a state minister, sacked?" Ponmudi asked and added in the past many AIADMK ministers who faced cases were not sacked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi portfolios Senthil Balaji arrest Thangam Thennarasu S Muthusamy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp