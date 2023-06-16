11 years after joining service, Tiruchy BHEL hospital staff told to take up eligibility exam

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: What little hope the 160-odd medical workers at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)’s Main Hospital in the district had of their woes of over two years being put to rest with a new contractor taking over the unit’s administration effective Friday disappeared when exams were introduced since Wednesday which will allegedly determine the extension of their individual contracts.

Around 160 medical workers, including 60 nurses, 45 assistant nurses and 25 pharmacists, have over the past two years been complaining of human rights and labour rights violations by their contractor. TNIE had in July last year reported of their plight, including delay in payment of staff salaries.

On May 20 this year, a staff nurse also submitted a petition with the chairperson of National Human Rights Commission and similar rights bodies alleging harassment and torture, amongst other charges. With no significant change, the medical workers formed a union, 'Tiruchy-BHEL Contract Employees Welfare Association' about two months ago and even lodged a complaint of the contractor’s alleged irregularities with the Thiruverumbur police on June 9.

"Many senior nurse assistants were prevented from working. Those vocal about the ill-treatment were showered with verbal abuses and workload. Women were the most affected. As of date, the contractor is yet to release our salaries for March and April,” a woman nurse on condition of anonymity said. On Wednesday, the medical workers staged a day-long protest over the issues which came to an end early on Thursday when the administration along with the Thiruverumbur police assured action.

Two members of the union, however, were suspended from the hospital subsequently for allegedly taking the issues to the media. Meanwhile, the new contractor who is taking over administration matters on Friday started conducting exams on Wednesday and Thursday for the medical workers, a majority of whom have at least put in 10 years at the hospital.

"We have worked under different contractors but never were we forced to take such an exam. We suspect they are looking for a reason to throw us out as we are vocal about our rights now." To TNIE’s queries, the HR department at BHEL replied: "The pending salaries will be settled within 10 days by the contractor, and the suspended members will be taken back. Since the old contract expires on Friday, the new contractor will take over the same day. According to the new contractors’ terms and conditions, the exams will be held for medical workers, and contractor recruitment conditions are subject to change."

