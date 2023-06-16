Home States Tamil Nadu

3 NEET repeaters who studied in Tamil Nadu govt schools come off in flying colours

Speaking to TNIE, S Suriyakumar, who scored 340/720 marks on his second attempt, studied at the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Alanganallur.

Published: 16th June 2023

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Three NEET repeaters, who studied in government schools in the district have come off with flying colours by securing 614, 464, and 340 respectively. These aspirants were trained under the Tamil Nadu government's free coaching programme for NEET aspirants.

Speaking to TNIE, S Suriyakumar, who scored 340/720 marks on his second attempt, studied at the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Alanganallur. Stating that last year he secured 230 marks in NEET, he said he got admission in BDS under the 7.5% reservation quota but didn't join as he believed he could score better if he made a second attempt.

"Due to my family's circumstances, I work at a cycle shop and work as a construction labourer too. I could not spend my entire day for studies. But, I completely devoted my spare time, including night hours, to study regularly. Free coaching materials were given by the school education department and the teachers' coaching helped me secure this score," he added.

He further stated that the free coaching classes were only provided over a limited period. "But the TN government school books of Class 9 and 12 are equivalent to the NCERT syllabus. Apart from this, I used to follow a YouTube channel 'Biology Simplified Tamil', which has been useful for a Tamil-medium student like me. NEET District Coordinator S Vennila Devi provided in-person special coaching sessions to government school NEET aspirants, including me, at her residence. She also provided food and other assistance, while patiently spending her time clarifying doubts, and arranging mock tests," Suriyakumar said.

Speaking to TNIE, J Harshini who studied at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Mahaboopalayam and secured 614/720 in the NEET examination, said that the free coaching classes and mock tests organised by the school education department gave a clear idea about the examination.

"Though I secured 412/720 last year, I did not make it to the category of 7.5% reservation quota. My parents and teachers encouraged me to devote one more year to NEET. This year, I secured good marks after studying at a private coaching centre for a few months. There is no difference between the state board books and NCERT Books. But the question pattern of NCERT is useful in scoring good marks in NEET," she said.

Another student J Aadhithiyan who studied at Kalar Reclamation Higher Secondary School in Vikramangalam and secured 464/720 in NEET, said that initially, he followed the government's free coaching classes and study materials. "The mock tests conducted by the school education department helped me to overcome fear.

Though they provided good coaching, it was only for a specific period of time. So, I joined a private coaching centre, and practised on many model question papers, which helped me secure good marks in the exam," he said, adding that understanding the syllabus and continuous practice will definitely give good results.

