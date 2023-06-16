After 12 years, Tamil Nadu's Bodinayakanur gets new train services

THENI/DINDIGUL: After a decade of broad gauge conversion works, new train services, which extend to Chennai, was flagged off at Bodinayakanur on Thursday in the presence of former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, Theni MP P Ravindranath Kumar, and Union Minister of State L Murugan.
Trains in the Madurai-Bodinayakanur section, which comes under the Madurai division, used to carry cardamom consignments during metre gauge period. Passenger trains during that period was only till Madurai. The train service is aimed to facilitate more transport into agrarian cities.
Bodinayakanur-Madurai-MGR Chennai Central Express was inaugurated in Bodinayakanur at 8.30 pm on Thursday. Similarly, Bodinayakanur-Theni- Madurai unreserved was inaugurated at Bodinayakanur at 8.45 pm. Several other train services have also been extended to Bodinayakanur.
Further, the railway board has approved the stoppage of Train No 16127/16128 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express and Train No. 17615/17616 Kacheguda-Madurai- Kacheguda Express in Bodinayakanur from Friday onwards.
THENI/DINDIGUL: After a decade of broad gauge conversion works, new train services, which extend to Chennai, was flagged off at Bodinayakanur on Thursday in the presence of former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, Theni MP P Ravindranath Kumar, and Union Minister of State L Murugan.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines: US Geological Survey
UNGA adopts resolution introduced by India to honour fallen peacekeepers
Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster
India's power shortage for June soars as demand peaks