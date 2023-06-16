Home States Tamil Nadu

After 12 years, Tamil Nadu's Bodinayakanur gets new train services

Bodinayakanur-Madurai-MGR Chennai Central Express was inaugurated in Bodinayakanur at 8.30 pm on Thursday. 

Published: 16th June 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

train

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

THENI/DINDIGUL:  After a decade of broad gauge conversion works, new train services, which extend to Chennai, was flagged off at Bodinayakanur on Thursday in the presence of former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, Theni MP P Ravindranath Kumar, and Union Minister of State L Murugan.
 
Trains in the Madurai-Bodinayakanur section, which comes under the Madurai division, used to carry cardamom consignments during metre gauge period. Passenger trains during that period was only till Madurai. The train service is aimed to facilitate more transport into agrarian cities.
 
Bodinayakanur-Madurai-MGR Chennai Central Express was inaugurated in Bodinayakanur at 8.30 pm on Thursday. Similarly, Bodinayakanur-Theni- Madurai unreserved was inaugurated at Bodinayakanur at 8.45 pm. Several other train services have also been extended to Bodinayakanur.

Further, the railway board has approved the stoppage of Train No 16127/16128 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express and Train No. 17615/17616 Kacheguda-Madurai- Kacheguda Express in Bodinayakanur from Friday onwards.

