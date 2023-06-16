Home States Tamil Nadu

'Approval necessary for Tamil Nadu Admission to UG Medical Courses Act, 2021 for social justice'

"The NEET results show that those who can afford private coaching and spend lakhs of amount can get good marks. It encourages coaching centres to earn more money.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS TN) General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu urged the people of Tamil Nadu to demand approval for 'The Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Courses Act, 2021' from the President so as to ensure social justice in the state.

"The NEET results show that those who can afford private coaching and spend lakhs of amount can get good marks. It encourages coaching centres to earn more money. Students coming from rural areas and marginal income groups cannot afford these facilities. It divides the people into haves and have-nots," he said, adding that NEET enables candidates with 137 marks to get a medical seat in private colleges.

Stating that the available seats in the state is 12,000 and eligible candidates are 78,693, Gajendra Babu said students need to work for over 15 hours. "NEET is not necessary for the state, it is against the welfare of children. Medicine seats must be given based on the marks secured in the Class XII Board examination. Hence, the public should come forward to get approval for 'The Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Courses Act, 2021" from the President," he opined.

