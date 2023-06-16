Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP IT wing district secretary arrested

Based on the instructions of rural DSP Suresh, the SIPCOT police booked Selvabalan under sections 153, 153(A)(1)(A), 505(1)(b), 504 IPC, 67(A) IT Act.

Published: 16th June 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  BJP district IT wing secretary S Selvabalan of Kulayankarisal was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spreading defaming content about Chief Minister MK Stalin and the cabinet. He has been remanded under judicial custody for 15 days.

In a complaint submitted to the SIPCOT police by the DMK IT wing deputy organiser Anthony Raj of Sundaravel Puram, he said Selvabalan had posted a picture on his Facebook that defamed Chief Minister MK Stalin and his cabinet ministers Udhayanithi Stalin, Mano Thangaraj, Senthilbalaji, PTR Palanivel Rajan, and parliamentarian TR Balu and businessman Sabareesan.

"The photo pictured the officials with crouching half-naked in front of BJP state president Annamalai dressed in kaki," Anthony Raj said, adding that this would lead to law and order problems between the saffron party and the DMK cadres.  

Based on the instructions of rural DSP Suresh, the SIPCOT police booked Selvabalan under sections 153, 153(A)(1)(A), 505(1)(b), 504 IPC, 67(A) IT Act. Selvabalan was produced before Judicial Magistrate 3, who remanded the BJP functionary under judicial custody for 15 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP IT wing secretary  S Selvabalan arrested
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp