BJP IT wing district secretary arrested

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: BJP district IT wing secretary S Selvabalan of Kulayankarisal was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spreading defaming content about Chief Minister MK Stalin and the cabinet. He has been remanded under judicial custody for 15 days.



In a complaint submitted to the SIPCOT police by the DMK IT wing deputy organiser Anthony Raj of Sundaravel Puram, he said Selvabalan had posted a picture on his Facebook that defamed Chief Minister MK Stalin and his cabinet ministers Udhayanithi Stalin, Mano Thangaraj, Senthilbalaji, PTR Palanivel Rajan, and parliamentarian TR Balu and businessman Sabareesan.

"The photo pictured the officials with crouching half-naked in front of BJP state president Annamalai dressed in kaki," Anthony Raj said, adding that this would lead to law and order problems between the saffron party and the DMK cadres.



Based on the instructions of rural DSP Suresh, the SIPCOT police booked Selvabalan under sections 153, 153(A)(1)(A), 505(1)(b), 504 IPC, 67(A) IT Act. Selvabalan was produced before Judicial Magistrate 3, who remanded the BJP functionary under judicial custody for 15 days.

