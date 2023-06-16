Climate change, skill development, entrepreneurship focus of W20 communique

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Women 20 Communique 2023, the official engagement group of G20, recommended the government to provide a minimum 15% tax break or other equivalent incentives for women-led technology and tech-enabled startups apart from incentives and subsidies for women entrepreneurs. It focussed on five major areas including climate change, entrepreneurship, the gender digital divide, grassroots leadership and education, skill development and labour force participation. The document, released in the inaugural session of the W20 Summit on Thursday, will be given to the G20 leadership.

After the release of the communique, Smriti Irani announced that in collaboration with the W20 India group, the ministry will put together a research paper to collate gender-related data across the nation.

Praising the document as progressive, Amitabh Kant said that the world needs to bring in radical changes to achieve gender equality in 15 years as a recent study by the World Economic Forum has stated that it would take 132 years.

“While accepting terminology in the UN is still gender equality and women empowerment, we have moved ahead 10 steps and said women-led development. Women need to be put in positions of power to achieve gender equality in 15 years,” he said.

“We need to name and shame districts and states where women are not put in leadership positions. I have always believed that the interest provided for deposits in the name of women should be 2% higher and their tax rate should be 2% less,” he added.

SHGs showcase their products

CHENNAI: Members of enterprise groups and self-help groups got a chance to showcase their products to international delegates at the Women 20 summit held at Mahabalipuram. The exhibition was supported by the Tamil Nadu Department of Rural Development.

The exhibition included Kacheepuram sarees, oils and powders with medicinal values produced by Irular women, textile and other products of Toda tribals from the Nilgiris, Thanjavur dolls and statues with intricate handwork by women in Chengalpattu among others. “We are part of the Irula Tribal Women’s Welfare Society which was started in 1986. There are more than 400 women in it. We are traditional healers and we prepare herbal products based on the traditional knowledge we have,” said S Meena who was at the exhibition.

In the stall next to them, members from Pudhiya Thendral entrepreneurs group were selling various products including oils and sweets.

