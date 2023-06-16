Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore police arrest four-member gang for luring private firm employee through dating app

Coimbatore district police booked a four-member gang and arrested two of them for allegedly robbing a youth by laying a honey trap through a dating application.

Published: 16th June 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore district police booked a four-member gang and arrested two of them for allegedly robbing a youth by laying a honey trap through a dating application. According to police, the arrested were identified as S Harish (26), G Rajapandiyan (29) from Karur. The police is on the lookout for two more suspects, A Prabhu (29) and R Santhosh (30), also from Karur.

According to police, a 27-year-old youth, who was working as an in-charge in a private ready mix firm in Anaimalai and was residing at Vadakkipalayam village near Pollachi, befriended one of the suspects Santhosh through a mobile dating application.

"The suspect invited the complainant to an isolated place on Puravipalayam - Jamin Kulathur Road near Vadakkipalayam in Pollachi and was allegedly assuring him of escort services on Wednesday. Believing it, the suspect went to the place, where he was obscenely videographed by the gang," said police.

Following the incident, the gang blackmailed the man that they would release the video on the internet and robbed Rs 15,000 in cash, a silver chain and a mobile from him. They also contacted the victim's friend and demanded Rs 20,000 in cash.

"But the friends, who were aware of the cheating, went there on the pretext of rescuing their friend. They surrounded the gang and informed the police, following which two of them were caught red-handed," police added.

