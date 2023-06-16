Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in two Kovai flyover works caused loss: Assembly panel

Similarly, the committee conducted inquiry into the fund utilization in the construction of check dams in main canals meant for irrigation.

Selvaperunthagai said the construction has been delayed for the last four years because officials did not conduct soil tests in a prescribed manner.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Assembly K Selvaperunthagai said the delay in completing the construction of GN Mills and Periyanaickenpalayam flyovers in Mettupalayam Road has caused loss to the state exchequer.

Addressing media persons on the second day of the review meeting Selvaperunthagai said although technical and administrative sanctions were given to the construction of the flyovers on time, the construction has been delayed for the last four years because officials did not conduct soil tests in a prescribed manner.

“An inquiry into the financial losses will be conducted. It is under discussion whether to set up a committee led by one of the members of the public accounts committee or to recommend an inquiry by the police by taking it to the notice of the director general of police (DGP),” he said.

Similarly, the committee conducted an inquiry into the fund utilization in the construction of check dams in main canals meant for irrigation. Selvaperunthagai said check dams would be renovated in the main canal of the Amaravathi irrigation system in 2019-20 utilizing NABARD funds. Pallapalayam check dam was renovated in 2013. The audit report pointed out that funds meant for the works were not properly utilized. An inquiry was conducted with department officials.

 “The secretaries of the concerned departments will be called to seek an explanation to the inappropriate usage of funds. After the detailed inquiry the report will be kept for the public view,” he added. 

