Delayed irrigation of tail-end areas in Kanniyakumari affects farmers

According to the farmers here, water from these Pechiparai and Perunchani dams was released on June 1, the water has not reached the tail-end areas

Published: 16th June 2023 07:18 AM

By M Abdul Rabi
KANNIYAKUMARI:  Farmers in the Anjugramam area have been patiently waiting to begin paddy cultivation as the water released from dams has not reached tail-end areas. Stating that over two weeks have passed since water from Pechiparai and Perunchani dams were released, the farmers urged the water resources department to take measures to channelise water towards the agricultural lands in Anjugramam, which are located on the eastern side of Kanniyakumari.

According to the farmers here, water from these Pechiparai and Perunchani dams was released on June 1, the water has not reached the tail-end areas, due to which they are unable to begin cultivation on more than 1,000 acres of agricultural lands in Anjugramam.

A  farmer S Rajapandian, who is also the councillor of Anjugramam town panchayat, said more than 1,000 acres of agricultural lands receive water from an irrigation facility at the Pranthanerikulam tank in the area. "Due to the lack of irrigation, farmers are unable to start cultivation. Though they have unloaded manure at their fields and kept ready paddy seeds, they are waiting for the arrival of water," he said, adding that it is already late in time and that the water must be released to Pranthanerikulam via Nilaparai channel from Thovalai channel.

Another farmer S Thangapandian said many people at Anjugramam depend on agriculture to eke out a living. "Pranthanerikulam area has many agricultural lands. We now depend only on rivers for irrigation as we have no other facility. If water is not released immediately, farmers will not be able to carry out Kannipoo cultivation on their lands," he added.

Kanniyakumari  MLA N Thalavai Sundaram, in a recent press statement, said though water has been released from Pechiparai and Perunchani dams, water has not reached the tail-end channel of Mettukal, which feeds areas, including Puthukulam, Muthaliyarkulam, Mela Karungulam, and Vanasankaaraikulam in Anjugramam. "The Pranthanerikulam tank, which gets water from Balasoundaraikulam from Thovalai channel via Nilaparai channel, has also not received water yet," the MLA said and urged the water resources department officials to take measures to channelise the water towards the tail-end areas.  

